Blaszczykowski confirms cruciate ligament tear
Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski has confirmed that he is to undergo surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.
The Poland international was substituted just six minutes into Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.
And the 28-year-old is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after the severity of his injury was confirmed.
"Unfortunately it is confirmed: The front knee ligaments are torn. On Thursday I have surgery," Blaszczykowski wrote on his Facebook page.
Blaszczykowski's injury is the latest in a line of setbacks in what has been a challenging campaign for Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund.
Defenders Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels have both suffered knee ligament injuries this season, while midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is close to a return to fitness following a long layoff with a back problem.
The draw with Augsburg served as another dent to Dortmund's fading title hopes, with Klopp's men now 14 points behind leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich.
