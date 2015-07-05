Blaszczykowski ruled out of Dortmund's Asia tour

Jakub Blaszczykowski will miss Borussia Dortmund's pre-season tour of Asia due to "muscular problems".

The versatile midfielder has struggled with injuries over recent seasons and missed games during the latter stages of the 2014-15 Bundesliga campaign due to a groin tear.

The 29-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions last season - nine from the start - but will miss the trip to Asia as Thomas Tuchel continues to plan for his first campaign at the helm.

"Kuba won't be travelling to Asia with the team due to muscular problems," read a tweet from Dortmund.