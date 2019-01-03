Blaszczykowski's Wolfsburg contract terminated ahead of Poland return

Jakub Blaszczykowski and Wolfsburg have agreed to the termination of the winger's contract ahead of a likely return to Poland, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Blaszczykowski has enjoyed a fine career in Germany since joining Borussia Dortmund from Wisla Krakow in 2007.

He spent eight years at Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles, before heading out on loan to Fiorentina for a season.

A return to Germany followed and he was subsequently sold to Wolfsburg, where he featured 28 times in the Bundesliga in his first season.

But he played only nine times in the league last term and has clocked up just 12 minutes this season, with Wolfsburg sitting fifth at the mid-season break.

Wolfsburg expect the 33-year-old to return to his native Poland.