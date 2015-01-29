Blatter formally submits bid to remain FIFA chief

The Swiss has been in charge of world football's governing body since 1998, but has come under pressure to vacate the position amid regular allegations of corruption and the recent award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Blatter had already confirmed his intention to stand for re-election, but took to Twitter ahead of Thursday's deadline to post: "Today is a key date in the electoral calendar. I've made my submission, now the electoral committee follow a process."

Former international footballers Luis Figo and David Ginola have already submitted their candidacies, while KNVB president Michael van Praag, former FIFA executive Jerome Champagne and FIFA vice-president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein are also in the running.

The final list of prospective candidates will be confirmed by the electoral committee when all relevant documents have been received and assessed.

The election itself, meanwhile, is due to take place on May 29.