Blatter reiterates he will not stand for sixth term

Sepp Blatter has reiterated he will not stand for re-election as FIFA president in February.

Blatter announced his intention to lay down his mandate as president on June 2, four days after he won a fifth term and less than a week after nine FIFA officials were indicted on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.

Following Monday's Extraordinary General Meeting in Zurich, it was confirmed there would be an election on February 26 next year.

Blatter, whose media conference was delayed when British comedian Simon Brodkin - who often uses the stage name Lee Nelson - threw bank notes at the outgoing president as he took to the stage, previously sparked suggestions that he could stand for a sixth term by stating that he has not resigned from his position.

However, he said on Monday: "I will not be a candidate for the election in 2016, I have put my mandate at disposal. There will be an election for a new president."

It was also announced that FIFA is to set up an 11-man taskforce to propose reforms to be presented at the next ordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting in September.

Enhanced centralised integrity checks for Executive Committee members, the introduction of term limits and higher standards of governance at all levels of football structures were among the other measures proposed in the meeting.

Asked what he would do after leaving FIFA, Blatter replied: "I will come back to my hobby as a journalist, but I think on the radio. It's easier to speak than to write. I go to geo-politics [journalism]."