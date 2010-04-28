Bleeding Olic invaluable to treble-chasing Bayern

The Croatia striker scored a hat-trick as Bayern thrashed Olympique Lyon 3-0 away on Tuesday to book a place in next month's Champions League final 4-0 on aggregate.

NEWS:Bayern brush aside Lyon

Olic, who became only the second player to net a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final after Alessandro Del Piero's treble for Juventus against Monaco in 1998, pointed at his bleeding head after netting the third with a header despite a deep gash.

"I didn't want to be substituted because I had the feeling I could score another couple," he told reporters after he took his tally to seven goals in the Champions League this season, just one behind top scorer Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Bayern will play either Barcelona or Inter Milan at Madrid's Bernabeu stadium in the final on May 22.

"The first goal was the most important because then they had to score three goals to get further and that's not very easy," Olic said.

"Then I just did the second and the third, you can't get better than that. It was a dream," said Olic, looking a bit astonished by his hat-trick.

The 30-year-old striker, who joined Bayern on a free transfer from Hamburg SV, has already scored important goals in his first season with the four-times European champions.

He netted Bayern's first at Old Trafford to spark the German's comeback after they trailed 3-0 against Manchester United in the previous round.

"Scoring three goals in such a game is outstanding... I thought the game against Manchester United was the match of my life but this one was even better, the team made it easy for me," he said.

His coach and team-mates were full of praise for his fighting spirit.

"He scored three but his discipline was also fantastic tonight. We know we can always count on him," coach Louis van Gaal told reporters.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Robben praised Olic's performance.

"He's unbelievable", the Dutch winger said. "What I like about him is that he always gives more than 100 percent in every game.

"He keeps running and sometime you have to stop him. He's so energetic, a great player and very important for us," Robben added.

