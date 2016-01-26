Blind believes Martial destined for United stardom

Daley Blind has backed Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial to become one of the best strikers in the world.

Martial joined United from Monaco in September, and defender Blind has been impressed by the 20-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for the club.

"If you come with a transfer fee like that and perform like he did in his first game then it is really good for him," Blind told United's official website.

"He is a big talent, he is still young and we cannot forget that. But you can see on the training pitch and even in the matches already how much quality he has.

"If he is working that hard like he is now, improving and improving each week, then he can become a really great striker.

"He is very quick of course, he is strong and I think he is really calm in front of the goal. He has everything needed to become a great striker. Now he is evolving and performing in the training sessions, working hard on and off the pitch with his languages and personality, he is coming along really well.

"He is a bit quiet, he is still young, but he is always in for a joke and he’s a good lad."