Blind fires warning to Arsenal

Daley Blind has warned Arsenal that they will find it difficult to beat Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Louis van Gaal's side head into the eighth round of Premier League fixtures at the top of the table and recorded a vital 2-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, suffered a damaging 3-2 home defeat to Olympiacos and are three points behind United ahead of the meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

Blind is wary of Arsenal's eagerness to bounce back from that disappointment but claimed United's current confidence will serve them well, telling MUTV: "They want to set something right but it's difficult for them as we are in a good mood now.

"It's always a good feeling to go somewhere and you are the league leaders. It's a special feeling. We have to move on from that and keep strong going there but we have to be prepared. Arsenal will come out strongly so we have to make sure we get the three points - that would be nice."

Juan Mata admitted after the win over Wolfsburg that United players grew tired in the second half, but Blind has no concerns that fatigue could prove an issue against Arsene Wenger's men.

"I don't think so, especially for games like Arsenal," said the Netherlands international. "As a player, you want those games to play.

"Mentally, I think I'm ready for it. You don't have to prepare yourself for that. But you need to take rest and recover. I think that's very important but, for me personally, I feel fit so I'm happy."

United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City prior to September's international break and Blind is determined not to head for Netherlands duty after another disappointment.

"We talked about it and want to avoid that," he added. "It's not a nice feeling to go away knowing it's two weeks before you can play the next game in the Premier League.

"So it was not a nice feeling to have but we had to move on and I think we came back really good. Now we all want to go into the international break with a good feeling."