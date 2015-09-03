Blind furious after nightmare debut

Netherland coach Danny Blind slammed his players for the sending off and penalty that he felt led to a 1-0 defeat against Iceland in his first game in charge.

Blind had to contend with an injury to winger Arjen Robben before Bruno Martins Indi was dismissed for his part in a tussle with Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's second-half penalty sealed a win that consolidated Iceland's position at the top of Group A, while Netherlands need a win when they travel to Turkey.

On the sending off of Martins Indi, Blind said: "I have not seen it yet, but I hear from all sides that it is a legitimate red card. I do not know what possessed him.

"It is part of professional football that you control yourself. There was no reason to do it, and at that point we knew it would be very difficult."

Blind criticised Paris Saint-Germain defender Gregory van der Wiel, whose foul led to the penalty.

Of Van der Wiel's tackle, Blind said: "This should not happen. He has the necessary experience and in such a situation needs to just to stay on his feet."

Looking head to the clash with Turkey, Blind added: "Direct qualification is no longer feasible, we're going for third place and the play-offs."