Blind wants Van Gaal as Netherlands technical director

Netherlands coach Danny Blind says Louis van Gaal would make an ideal appointment for the Dutch football association as technical director.

Blind was part of Van Gaal's coaching staff at the World Cup in 2014 and served under successor Guus Hiddink before taking the top job in July during a disastrous Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Netherlands failed to earn a place at the finals in France next year, while Van Gaal has endured a difficult season at Manchester United - his side have gone eight matches without a victory in all competitions.

Van Gaal - whose future at Old Trafford has come under considerable scrutiny - has stated previously that United will be his last job in management but Blind would welcome the 64-year-old's appointment by the Dutch Football Association [KNVB].

"With Van Gaal I could achieve a lot," Blind told Algemeen Dagblad.

"He is in the top category. But there are also many other options to think of where the shoe could fit.

"I do not know if that will happen. I recently read a comment by Bert van Oostveen [KNVB director of professional football] about [appointing a technical director]. But I have not spoken to him about it personally.

"The key question is: what are the pillars of the work of a technical director? I have been one myself a couple of times in my career and basically it comes down to a buying and selling policy but that is at a club, not at the KNVB.

"It comes to the flow of youth players. You have to offer an exciting job and it must be someone with respect. It's difficult."