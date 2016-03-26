Blind: We can learn from France defeat

Danny Blind believes his Netherlands players can learn from defeat after going down 3-2 to France in their international friendly on Friday.

France took a 2-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes after early goals to Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud at the Amsterdam Arena.

The home side managed to get back into the game with a goal to Luuk de Jong in the 47th minute before Ibrahim Afellay levelled things up four minutes from time.

However, France managed to snatch victory two minutes later through Blaise Matuidi, but Blind drew plenty of positives from the outcome.

"We played against a very good opponent. A team that is one of the favourites for the Euros. We can learn a lot from these kind of matches," Blind said after the game.

"I can live with the defeat, because it's against a team that is a lot further then we are.

"We didn't start well. Apart from the two goals they had a lot more threatening situations. The first goal was a bit unlucky. I didn't think the free-kick from Griezmann was led in by a foul."

Johan Cruyff passed away the day before the match, but Blind played down suggestions the Dutch great's death affected the players.

"I don't think so. As soon as the whistle goes, you're a professional," the 54-year-old said.

"It's a shame that we gave away the draw in the end. Maybe a draw wouldn't have been right, but I think we have to do better than we did."

Wesley Sneijder limped off injured towards the end of the first half and confirmed he will miss Tuesday's friendly against England.

"I will have to wait and see how bad it is. I will not be travelling to England," the Galatasaray attacker told Nos.

"That's a bummer, but on the other hand it gives younger guys the chance to show what they can."