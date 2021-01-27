Bloem Celtic set to appeal transfer ban imposed by Fifa

Bloemfontein Celtic have reportedly lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

Phunya Sele Sele are now the second PSL team behind Kaizer Chiefs to suffer a Fifa ban after being slapped with a one-year transfer ban for allegedly failing to pay former goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb for unfair dismissal.

Tignyemb took Celtic to Fifa for unfair dismissal around two years ago before he joined Chippa United, with Siwelele found guilty by CAS for failing to compensate the shotstopper.

Celtic were then ordered to pay Tignyemb all the outstanding money the club owed him but it never materialised. Instead, Celtic opted to appeal their case but this was rejected.

Bloem Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has since confirmed that the case is now in the hands of CAS.

'We have lodged an appeal to CAS against the transfer ban by Fifa on the issue with one of our former players,' Konco told <em>KickOff.com</em>.

'We are still waiting for their response. That's the only information I can give to you.'

Safa, meanwhile, has also issued a statement on the matter between Celtic and Tingyemb:

'The South African Football Association has noted the sanction imposed by Fifa on Bloemfontein Celtic FC over what the club says is a labour relations matter involving one of its former players.

'The correspondence from Fifa has been referred to the PSL for the attention of the club as stipulated in the Fifa Regulations, with a request that the club provides background to the matter and indicates which steps they intend to take.

'Safa will provide further information as and when it is received from the club and the League.'