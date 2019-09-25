Blow for Motherwell as Charles Dunne ruled out for up to four months

Motherwell have suffered a major blow after learning that defender Charles Dunne faces three to four months on the sidelines.

The centre-back has undergone surgery on the groin injury that has kept him out in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old missed much of the first half of last season with a groin injury.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website: “Losing Charles again for a prolonged period of time is a blow.

“He has shown how influential a figure he is for us in the centre of defence and in the dressing room.

“With young David Devine also out for six weeks, it highlights the importance of bringing in Bevis Mugabi to keep the competition high for places.

“We wish Charles a full and speedy recovery.”