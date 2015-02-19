Blues suspend three fans over Metro incident

Video footage surfaced of a number of Chelsea supporters denying a black man access to a train in the French capital prior to the first leg of the club's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The incident has been widely condemned by high-profile figures and organisations within European football, including Chelsea, who confirmed that they have taken initial action against three of the people involved.

A statement from the Premier League leaders on Thursday said: "Chelsea Football Club is suspending three people from Stamford Bridge as a result of investigations into the incident on the Paris Metro on Tuesday evening.

"If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in the incident, the club will issue banning orders for life.

"We have received substantial information to date following our witness appeal and we are grateful to the many Chelsea supporters who have provided information so far.

"Our investigations are ongoing. We also continue to cooperate fully with the Metropolitan and Paris police forces who lead the ongoing criminal investigation."