Boateng beats Muller and Leandowski to Germany Footballer of the Year award

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been voted Germany Player of the Year following his sublime performances in 2015-16.

Boateng played a key role in Bayern's successful 2015-16 campaign as they cruised to the domestic double, while also making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Germany international received 163 votes to beat team-mates Thomas Muller (95) and Robert Lewandowski (90) to the award.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (68) and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (54) complete the top five.

Boateng follows in the footsteps of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who won last year after an impressive season with Wolfsburg.

The 27-year-old becomes the first defender to win the prestigious individual award since Lothar Matthaus in 1999.

All Bundesliga players and German players abroad are in contention for the award, with journalists casting 674 votes.

Meanwhile, Darmstadt boss Dirk Schuster emerged victorious in the vote for Coach of the Year, ahead of Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola.