Boateng hoping to be Germany's first black captain
Germany are looking to appoint a new captain after Bastian Schweinsteiger's retirement and Jerome Boateng would be a historic appointment.
Jerome Boateng believes it would be a major anti-racism statement if he were to be made Germany's first black captain.
Germany are without a skipper following the international retirement of Bastian Schweinsteiger at the end of Euro 2016 and Bayern Munich's Boateng is among the frontrunners.
The centre-back was named 2016 German Footballer of the Year earlier this month and that achievement sparked further suggestions that the Berlin-born defender should replace Schweinsteiger.
Since being handed the award, Boateng – whose father is from Ghana – has made no secret of his desire to take over from Schweinsteiger, which would in turn make him the first black man to captain the country.
"It would definitely be a statement and something special, something new for the team," he told B5. "For me it's important because I know how I grew up.
"I also know how it was with me at school, and as it is, I have not always had beautiful experiences with skin colour or other things and that is why I am committed."
