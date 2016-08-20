Boateng hoping to be Germany's first black captain

Jerome Boateng believes it would be a major anti-racism statement if he were to be made Germany's first black captain.

Germany are without a skipper following the international retirement of Bastian Schweinsteiger at the end of Euro 2016 and Bayern Munich's Boateng is among the frontrunners.

The centre-back was named 2016 German Footballer of the Year earlier this month and that achievement sparked further suggestions that the Berlin-born defender should replace Schweinsteiger.

Since being handed the award, Boateng – whose father is from Ghana – has made no secret of his desire to take over from Schweinsteiger, which would in turn make him the first black man to captain the country.

"It would definitely be a statement and something special, something new for the team," he told B5. "For me it's important because I know how I grew up.

"I also know how it was with me at school, and as it is, I have not always had beautiful experiences with skin colour or other things and that is why I am committed."