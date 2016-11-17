Boateng: Lewandowski more complete than Aubameyang

Jerome Boateng feels Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is more complete than his Borussia Dortmund counterpart Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lewandowski and Aubameyang are widely regarded as the best attackers in the Bundesliga, accounting for a combined 55 top-flight goals last term - the Poland international scoring five more with a tally of 30.

Although Aubameyang has converted four more times than the Bayern star in the current campaign, Boateng thinks Lewandowski is the superior player.

"It is hard to say who is the better player of the two," Boateng told reporters ahead of Saturday's encounter between them at the Signal Iduna Park.

"Robert is my team-mate and I have faced Aubameyang a number of times when we played against Dortmund.

"Both are top strikers, but I would say that Lewandowski is a bit more complete."

Bayern hold a six-point lead over Dortmund heading into this weekend's clash, but Boateng nonetheless expects a tough match.

"Dortmund are our biggest rivals in the title race," he added.

"Dortmund have always been tough opponents. We want to go there and get something.

"It is one of the highlights of the season. Playing in Dortmund is always interesting. These are exactly the kind of games we need to see where we are up to."

Bayern may have to make do without the services of Arjen Robben and Javi Martinez on Saturday, with the duo training individually on Thursday due to injury concerns.