Boateng open to Milan return

Exiled Schalke midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is open to the possibility of a return to Milan, but plans to take time to ponder his options.

Boateng and team-mate Sidney Sam were suspended indefinitely by Schalke earlier this month following the Gelsenkirchen side's 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne.

General manager Horst Heldt later stated there was "no way back" for the duo, leaving Boateng's future up in the air.

A move to Milan, where he spent three years between 2010 and 2013, has been touted and Boateng spoke of his admiration for the San Siro club.

"Milan is a city I love, I love living there and my girlfriend lives there and in football you never know," he told Italian TV show 'Tiki Taka'.

"I will consider everything after the holidays, now I prefer to just relax."

Milan have endured a torrid time in Serie A this term, sitting 11th after 36 matches.

And Boateng is saddened by the club's struggles, adding: "We had a really incredible group with champions such as [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Clarence] Seedorf.

"It hurts to see the side under pressure even if bad times can happen to anyone."