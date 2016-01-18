Boateng to serve suspension in next Bayern friendly

Jerome Boateng will miss Bayern Munich's next friendly through suspension following his red card at Karlsruhe on Saturday.

Germany international Boateng was sent off late at the Wildparkstadion for bringing down Erwin Hoffer inside the area. Dimitrij Nazarov converted the penalty to condemn Pep Guardiola's side to a surprise 2-1 defeat to the 2.Bundesliga side.

The former Manchester City man will be back in action on Friday, though, when defending champions Bayern return to Bundesliga duty with a trip to Hamburg after the club confirmed his suspension would not be served in a competitive game.

They tweeted: "Following his red card in Karlsruhe, the DFB have suspended @JB17Official from #FCBayern's next friendly match."

When that game will be is unclear. with the ruckrunde now getting underway.