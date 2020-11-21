Bobby: Chiefs family business comment was misuderstood

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says that his ‘family business’ comment made in 2011 was misunderstood adding he meant the Chiefs family including supporters.

The Chiefs manager received a lot of backlash in 2011 for the comments he made when supporters were asking for his departure.

“As for those who dream that Bobby Motaung must step down, that Bobby Motaung must go, it is a dream! Bobby Motaung goes nowhere. I’m not elected here. I was not appointed by ANC or IFP… I will be here as long as this company exists,” Motaung was quoted saying by KickOff at the time.

“I didn’t apply with a CV for the job, so that must be clear to those that have a dream that Bobby Motaung must step down. We have an organisational structure that we must respect."

As Kaizer Motaung’s son, Bobby has had a route into the club through his father which is ofcourse the chairman and founder of South Africa's best-supported football club.

The supporters however, took offence to the comment as they feel they should be taken into consideration and now nine years later, five of those without a trophy, and Bobby has finally come out to clarify his statement.

“Family business, my brother, is about people that are around the team. It’s not my mother, my father, my uncle. No no no, I was talking about the Kaizer Chiefs family.” Motaung reportedly told SAFM, as quoted by the South African.

“It’s about the players, the supporters. They all our family. I think those comments were just misplaced because of what I was saying on the day. I was raising a different point. I was not meaning it’s my business."

“[So] don’t break the Kaizer Chiefs family. Don’t break the supporters and players. The coaches and players were criticised and ridiculed including myself.

"In the context of family, we are a family. The Amakhosi family was built by our chairman. It’s a huge family. I would have been stupid to say it’s my family business.”

Chiefs are next in action when the face Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.