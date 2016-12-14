Boca Juniors boss planning Tevez talks

Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto described Carlos Tevez as irreplaceable and revealed the club will open talks with him after the club's game against Colon this weekend.

Speculation about Tevez's future has mounted since the player confirmed he was the subject of an offer from China, with Shanghai Shenhua rumoured to be the club hoping to sign the Argentina international in January.

Tevez scored twice in Boca's 4-2 Superclasico victory over rivals River Plate last weekend, but Schelotto said he would wait until after Boca's home game against Colon on Sunday to advance the club's talks with the 32-year-old forward.

"We had been talking to Tevez this week but will do so after the game with Colon," said Schelotto.

"I told him we'll talk after Columbus. All I want is to give him the tranquillity to play on Sunday and the freedom to make the best decision for him.

"The truth is that I have not spoken about the offer or the decision. Carlos knows we want him to stay but there are decisions that go beyond economics or sports.

"We cannot talk publicly about the decision. Carlos knows that the coaching staff and players want him to stay. I am his friend and he knows the affection I have for him.

"I can only give him the peace of mind to make the decision he wants."

When asked whether he had considered how he would replace Tevez if he chooses to leave, Schelotto said: "We are not thinking of anything or anyone.

"A player of his class is not available every day. You cannot go out and buy that."