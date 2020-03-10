Carlos Tevez names Manchester United win in his top three achievements

Tevez has just won the Super Liga with Boca Juniors and was asked where it ranked in his catalogue of achievements.

With the league win fresh in the ex-West Ham United player's mind, he was quick to place the honour in first position.

The Argentine managed nine goals in 17 games over the duration of the campaign.

"It is one of the most important titles due to the circumstances," he told El Intransigente.

"I came three years ago to fight it; it was to get the head out of a well that became eternal. It was a unique night—a very big relief."

During the celebrations, the 36-year-old Tevez was pictured kissing his fellow club legend, and indeed national icon, Diego Maradona.

'Carlito' as he is affectionately known amongst the Boca faithful, also placed Manchester United's 2008 Champions League win in the three.

This was in addition to Boca's Intercontinental Cup win of 2003, which took place across the Pacific Ocean in Japan.

"It’s in the top 3 with the Intercontinental Cup in Japan and the Champions League with Manchester United," he concluded.

The notable exclusion from Tevez's list is the Premier League win with Manchester City.

It was, of course, City's first win in 44 years and they pipped the Red Devils to the title in the process.

But it seems Tevez has a stronger attachment to United's European glory than City's domestic domination.

