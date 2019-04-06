Boca star's agent: it would be a 'pleasure' to play under Bielsa at Leeds

In an interview with El Crack Deportivo, Pablo Bentacur hinted that Nandez likes the idea of playing under Bielsa.

“I spoke with important clubs in Europe and he told me that he would like to play with Bielsa," he said.

"It is easy to understand why I have a relationship with the coach, with the previous president and the current one and it would be a pleasure to be under the orders of Bielsa.

“There is good relationship and good dialogue [with Leeds]. There are problems in the category but what I can say in a personal way is that it would be a pleasure to play in Leeds and Nahitan also told me that.”

Bentacur went on to indicate that any deal for Nandez would depend on Leeds getting promoted to the Premier League:

"Logically, Nahitan is not a player for Serie B.”

The 23-year-old central midfielder can also play defensive midfield and right-sided midfield, and is valued at around £12m.

