Bocchetti poised to join Milan on loan deal

The Russian Premier League club released a statement on Tuesday confirming that a deal has been agreed in principle for the Italy international defender to return to his homeland for the rest of the 2014-15 campaign pending a medical.

Bocchetti has been reduced to just three league appearances this term and has been in Russia since 2010, having spent three years at Rubin Kazan.

The 28-year-old will be viewing his move to Milan as a chance to kickstart his career.

Genoa were linked with Bocchetti earlier this season, but Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi has lured him to San Siro.

Bocchetti's career included spells with Ascoli, Frosinone and Genoa before he departed for Russia.