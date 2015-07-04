Bojan raring to go after return from injury

Bojan Krkic has vowed to reach the levels he was showing for Stoke City last season before a knee injury ended his debut campaign in the Premier League.

The former Barcelona forward netted five goals in 18 appearances for Mark Hughes' side in all competitions before damaging the ligaments in his knee against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

As a result the 24-year-old was absent from late January onwards and unable to assist his side as they finished with their highest points total in the Premier League.

With the new campaign a month away Bojan has fully recovered from his injury and set his sights on repaying the support he has received by lighting up the Britannia Stadium again.

"We will see in the next few days, I think the most important thing is to take each day as it comes," he told the club's official website.

"I'm very happy to be back and to see everybody again and now my focus is to start the new season playing at the same level I was before I got injured.

"I've been working hard the last few months because I wanted to get fit and make sure I was back playing with my teammates on our first day of pre-season.

"Yesterday [Friday] was my first day back with the team and I feel really, really good so now I have to work hard in July to feel the difference and see if I'm ready for the first game of the season.

"I know I'm going to come back stronger, I want to enjoy football again and play good football for Stoke City, for the fans, my teammates and of course for myself."