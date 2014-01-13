Bolasie not worried about Crystal Palace plight

The Selhurst Park outfit dropped to the bottom of the league on Saturday, after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

That result – coupled with wins for fellow strugglers West Ham and Sunderland – meant Palace dropped to the foot of the division again.

But under new manager Tony Pulis, Palace have won four of their last nine, and Bolasie is confident they will turn things around.

"We have been at the bottom of the table before and the boys are not discouraged," Bolasie said.

"Our next game is at home against Stoke – the gaffer's (Pulis') former team – so I am sure he will be fired up for it and the boys will be as well."

Bolasie also said that winger Jason Puncheon will not be affected by his horrific penalty miss at White Hart Lane.

Puncheon fired high and wide from the spot but Bolasie said: "Jason is alright. He doesn't really get down. I think he will be quickly back to himself again."