Bolasie rues DR Congo missed opportunities

Democratic Republic of Congo star Yannick Bolasie has demanded an improvement in front of goal after his side drew 1-1 with Zambia in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The teams got Group B underway when they went head-to-head in Ebebiyin on Sunday, but DR Congo could only claim a point despite dominating much of the game.

Given Singulumu put Zambia ahead in the second minute of the match, capitalising on some questionable goalkeeping by Muteba Kidiaba.

Bolasie and Dynamo Kiev striker Dieumerci Mbokani gave the Zambia defence plenty to think about and it came as little surprise to see the two link up for DR Congo's 66th-minute equaliser.

Crystal Palace winger Bolasie received a well-placed cut-back from the forward and found the corner suoerbly.

However, Bolasie was unimpressed by his side's wastefulness in front of goal.

"I'm happy I scored, but overall I'm disappointed. I think that in this game we wasted our chances," he said.

"On another day we would have won. Okay, we got a point, but we are disappointed. Collectively we should have taken all three points.

"We conceded very early which made it hard, but we did enough to win.

"Every team we are playing against is better placed in the FIFA rankings, but hopefully in next game we can put away our chances, because we have more than enough quality in our forward players."

