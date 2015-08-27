Bolasie set for Palace comeback

Alan Pardew has confirmed that Yannick Bolasie will return to the Crystal Palace squad for their Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Bolasie has sat out Palace's last two games – a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa and a League Cup triumph over Shrewsbury – following the death of his father.

However, the winger will be available for selection for the trip across London to Stamford Bridge.

"It's a personal matter," said Pardew. "He's lost his father and of course that affects any human being or any family, which it has.

"He'll be involved on Saturday, because he wants to be involved and his father went to every game.

"He's in a good shape and a good frame of mind and we're pleased he's dealing with it so well.

"All of his family will be there and it'll be good for them as well as him."

Pardew also noted that he is not expecting anymore incomings at Palace before next Tuesday's deadline, though he admitted departures were a possibility.

"I'm not really thinking about much activity right now," he said.

"There's always a period of time, usually the two or three days before the deadline, where the rumour mill goes crazy.

"We'll be prepared for the phone to ring, but we don't envisage making many calls ourselves."