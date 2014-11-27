Bolasie staying at Palace, insists Warnock

The Congo DR international impressed in parts of last season and has been one of Palace's star performers so far during 2014-15 with his direct and pacy running on either flank.

Bolasie put in a superb performance in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, leading some to link him with a move away from Selhurst Park, but Warnock has rubbished any such talk.

"He won't be going anywhere in January. No chance," he said.

"He's a great lad. Top clubs won't know what he can do and what he can't do. How can they come in for him?

"I think he's made to measure for Palace. That type of club, the stage, the fans.

"It's can he keep the consistency now? We've got three games in a week.

"We need him to perform as he did against Liverpool in those games."