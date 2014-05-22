Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar 5 Sport Boys 0

Xabier Azkargorta's men and the visiting Sport Boys were separated by just one point prior to their fixture in La Paz.

However, the difference was damning at the Estadio Hernando Siles - as a William Ferreira hat-trick in addition to Jaime Arrascaite's opener gave Bolivar a commanding lead at the interval.

Juanmi Callejon added a fifth after 71 minutes, as Bolivar cruised to the three points.

Bolivar sit in sixth spot after snapping their three-match losing run, seven points behind third-placed The Strongest - who occupy the closest continental spot.