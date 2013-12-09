Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar preserve top spot

William Ferreira struck early for Miguel Portugal's men, who would have slipped from the top with anything barring a win.

They preserved their buffer into the second half, and Juan Arce's effort on the hour-mark doubled the advantage - and Juan Callejon sealed the comprehensive victory with seven minutes to play.

The Strongest maintained the pressure on the leaders with a 3-1 home win over Wilstermann that keeps them one point off the pace.

Eduardo Villegas' men did it the hard way - coming from 1-0 down in the final 20 minutes.

A 70th-minute penalty from Ernesto Cristaldo squared the contest, and Enrique Parada put The Strongest ahead eight minutes later.

Jair Reinoso put the finishing touches on the result, scoring in the sixth minute of additional time.

The loss was Wilstermann's fourth in their past five, as they sit fourth - 10 points off leaders Bolivar.

Real Potosi obliterated city rivals Nacional Potosi at the latter's home ground, winning 6-0.

Real were 4-0 to the good at half-time, after Maximiliano Andrada's brace inside 16 minutes was added to by strikes from Nicolas Bubas and Ivan Zerda.

Zerda added his second goal in the first minute after the break before Cristian Girard added a sixth in a resounding derby result.

It was an apt response from Real, given Nacional dished up a 3-0 result the last time the two sides met in September.

Sport Boys snapped a four-match losing, and six-match winless streak, with a 4-0 win at home to Oriente Petrolero.

Aurora came from behind twice, defying a Darwin Rios brace to beat Guabira 3-2, while Blooming were 2-1 winners over Club Universitario.