Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar reclaim lead at summit

Carlos Tenorio struck a brace for Xabier Azkargorta's men, putting them ahead in both the 42nd and 69th minutes - after Rodrigo Ramallo had equalised for The Strongest in the second half.

Juan Arce and Francisco Rodriguez struck three minutes apart late on to seal the three points, before Pablo Escobar provided a consolation goal for the losers.

Bolivar reclaimed top spot on goal difference, with the leaders level on 24 points with Wilstermann and Oriente Petrolero.

San Jose bounced back from consecutive losses, with a 3-1 win at home to Club Universitario.

Miguel Angel Zahzu's men had dropped off the pace from the leaders after a heavy loss to Bolivar and a narrow defeat to The Strongest but they got back on the winners' list on Wednesday.

Miguel Loaiza and Delio Ojeda goals had the hosts 2-0 up inside 27 minutes in Oruro but Martin Palavicini's goal for Universitario sent the visitors to the break with confidence.

Mauro Bustamante sealed the three points for San Jose, however, with a penalty deep into second-half injury time.