Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar thrash Guabira 6-1

A first half hat-trick from William Ferreira helped Bolivar record a comfortable 6-1 win over Guabira at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Wednesday.

The rout started in just the first minute when Ferreira struck a sublime volley from just outside the box which flew into the top corner of the net.

The 30-year-old striker completed his treble five minutes before the break to give his side a 3-1 half-time lead before goals to Juan Miguel Callejon, Gerardo Yecerotte and Jose Luis Capdevila ensured a comfortable victory.

It was anything but easy for San Jose as they needed a 90th minute goal from Marcelo Gomes to give them a 4-3 win over Real Potosi .

The result means both sides lead the Apertura on 34 points from 18 matches, just one ahead of The Strongest, who managed a 2-1 away win against Sport Boys on Thursday in Warnes.

Young striker Daniel Chavez scored his fourth goal in eight appearances this season to give the visitors the lead midway through the first half but they held it for just 12 minutes before Jorge Cespedes Vargas equalised at the Estadio Samuel Vaca Jimenez stadium.

But a rare goal by defender Nelvin Soliz 13 minutes after the break sealed The Strongest's third win from their last four matches and ensured they would not drop points against the lowly home side.

In other results, last-placed Aurora came from behind to beat Club Universitario 4-1, Wilstermann remain in fourth spot despite a 2-1 defeat to Nacional Potosi and Oriente Petrolero were too good for Blooming 3-1.