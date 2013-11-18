Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar top despite Potosi draw

Real Potosi led Miguel Portugal's men at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, only for the pacesetters to earn a point early in the second half as Jaime Arrascaita equalised.

Bolivar hold top spot by one point, with San Jose looming in second after their 4-0 win over Wilstermann.

San Jose sent Wilstermann down to fourth after Marcelo Gomes struck a hat-trick to help his side bounce back from their last-start loss to The Strongest.

Wilstermann drop out of the top three - important, given they are the spots that guarantee continental competition next term.

Top spot in Bolivia earns a Copa Libertadores berth, while the second and third sides enter the Copa Sudamericana.

Blooming failed to climb above Real Potosi, as they remained in 11th after The Strongest held them to a 1-1 stalemate.

Oriente Petrolero won for the third time in their past four, with a 2-1 success on the road at cellar-dwellers Aurora.

Guabira earned a point away at Club Universitario in a 1-1 result, to take them into eighth above Sport Boys - who lost 2-1 at Nacional Potosi.