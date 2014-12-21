Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar win to claim the title

The Apertura campaign went down to the 22nd and final match following results last week that saw league-leading Bolivar and rivals Oriente Petrolero both emerge victorious.

Just a solitary point separated the two teams but Bolivar's 3-0 victory at the Estadio Ramon Aguilera Costas in Santa Cruz was sufficient as Oriente lost 2-1 to The Strongest on the same day.

Bolivar (46 points, plus 29 goal difference) finished the campaign four points clear of Oriente (42, plus 15).

Juanmi Callejon, Juan Arce and Jose Capdevila were on target away from home to give Bolivar their first title since taking out the 2012-13 Clausura championship.

Callejon broke the deadlock in the first minute of first-half added time.

Arce doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half before Capdevila completed the scoring with 23 minutes remaining.

At the Estadio Hernando Siles, Oriente squandered a lead as they lost 2-1 to third-placed The Strongest.

Alcides Pena put Oriente ahead in the 20th minute but the visitors were overhauled in the second half, with Maximiliano Bajter and Daniel Vaca leading The Strongest to back-to-back wins at home.

In other results, fourth-placed Wilstermann ended the campaign with a 5-2 demolition of Nacional Potosi.

Thomaz and Carlos Neumann both scored twice in a rampant second half for the home side.

Cellar-dwelling Universitario Cobijo downed Petrolero Yacuiba 2-0.

Meanwhile, Sport Boys accounted for San Jose 2-0 on Wednesday.