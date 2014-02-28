Bolivia Wrap: Escobar nets treble for Strongest

A Pablo Escobar hat-trick inside 21 minutes blew away the visitors to the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz.



Escobar was on a hat-trick before the game was four minutes old, striking his first in the second minute and taking as much time to double his tally.



The hosts were 3-0 up and the 36-year-old had his treble when the clock hit the 21st minute, taking the former Bolivia international equal-top of the golden boot standings alongside San Jose's Marcelo Gomes with five for the season.



Ignacio Garcia gave Wilstermann something to take home late, netting in the 82nd minute to deny The Strongest a clean sheet.



The Strongest went fifth with 13 points, while Wilstermann sit in seven on nine points.



Sport Boys and Bolivar played out a 0-0 draw on Wednesday, leaving the former level on 14 points with leaders Club Universitario.



Sport had the perfect opportunity to go top of the table against struggling Bolivar in eighth place, but they failed to break down the visitors' defence at the Estadio Samuel Vaca Jimenez in Warnes.