Bolivia Wrap: Oriente capitalise to go top

Eduardo Villegas' side, now the league leaders, thrashed Petrolero Yacuiba 4-0 at home in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Alejandro Melean scored a first-half brace as Oriente Petrolero moved three points clear at the top of the table.

Wilstermann also won to keep the pressure on, joining second-placed Bolivar on 27 points.

Oriente Petrolero made sure of three points in the opening 29 minutes as Rodrigo Vargas netted to go with Melean's double.

It was over at half-time as Paraguayan veteran Richard Estigarribia made it 4-0 just before the break to complete the win.

Bolivar's matchday 15 clash against The Strongest will be played later in November, meaning Oriente Petrolero are three points clear at the top.

Wilstermann consolidated third spot thanks to Carlos Neumann, who scored a second-half winner in their 2-1 victory at Universitario Cobija.

Sport Boys held Nacional Potosi to a 1-1 draw and Blooming came from behind to earn a 1-1 result at Real Potosi.

Club Universitario were 1-0 winners at home to San Jose.