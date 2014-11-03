Bolivia Wrap: Oriente leapfrog Wilstermann

Bolivar, Wilstermann and Oriente Petrolero had started the 14th round of the Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano level on 24 points and after the former won 2-0 over Petrolero Yacuiba, the latter two clubs fought it out to stay with the 18-time champions.

Wilstermann had only lost one match ahead of their trip to face Oriente but tasted defeat again at the Estadio Ramon Aguilera Costas as they conceded twice in the opening half hour.

Alcides Pena gave the home side the lead in the 24th minute before Thiago Santos doubled Oriente's advantage six minutes later.

The win - Oriente's fourth in a row - took the Santa Cruz de la Sierra-based club to 27 points and plus seven goal difference, just behind Bolivar (27, plus 14), with Wilstermann (24, plus seven) three points adrift in third.

In La Paz, Bolivar extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with Oscar Rodas and Carlos Tenorio scoring the goals against Yacuiba, while in the other match on Sunday, Nacional Potosi triumphed 2-0 over San Jose.

Reigning champions Universitario bounced back from consecutive defeats on Saturday, overcoming Blooming 2-1 thanks to an 83rd-minute strike from Diego Rivero.

Real Potosi notched their second win in a row, prevailing 2-0 at The Strongest, while bottom club Universitario Cobija claimed a rare point with a scoreless draw against fellow stugglers Sport Boys.