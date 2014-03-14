Bolivia Wrap: Real Potosi climb to top of table

A 3-0 win at home to Oriente Petrolero sent Julio Cesar Baldivieso's men top of the Bolivian first division on Wednesday.



It took the hosts in Potosi 58 minutes to break through, with Ivan Zerda striking first, before the 29-year-old striker made it a brace 15 minutes later.



Cristian Diaz also got on the scoresheet on 81 minutes, as Real Potosi went top on goal difference from San Jose and Club Universitario.



All three clubs are level on 17 points, after San Jose eclipsed Club Universitario into second spot after edging them 4-3.



San Jose trailed 3-1 at their Estadio Jesus Bermudez home, as a Martin Palavicini brace broke open a 1-1 game.



Alan Loras had earlier put the visitors ahead on 36 minutes with a stunning strike from outside the area, only for the hosts to be level two minutes later via Carlos Lampe, with the San Jose goalkeeper converting a penalty.



Palavicini then stamped his mark on the contest - firstly with a spot-kick, before he chipped Lampe after a poor San Jose turnover - but a late revival saw the hosts come home with a wet sail.



Adan Bravo pulled a goal back on 71 minutes, before Carlos Neumann restored parity with a header 11 minutes later.



Luis Torrico then scored the winner, sneaking in at the back post from an injury-time corner to tap in a flicked on header and secure his side all three points.



Aurora sit in eighth, after a resounding 4-0 home win over Guabira.



Vladimir Castellon, Marcelo Perugini, Roberto Gamarra and Oscar Diaz all scored to hand Aurora their third win of the campaign.



On Thursday, Blooming were comprehensive winners in their battle of the bottom two clubs, thrashing Nacional Potosi 3-0.



The win takes Blooming to seventh spot on 12 points, five shy of leaders Real Potosi.



Nacional Potosi, meanwhile, are six points behind second bottom Wilstermann.