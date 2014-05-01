Bolivia Wrap: San Jose hold on to top spot

Julio Cesar Baldivieso's San Jose edged to a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Oriente Petrolero to stay top of the table.

Club Universitario had put the pressure on San Jose with a 3-0 victory over Wilstermann earlier on Wednesday, but the league leaders responded to keep first place.

The Strongest sit third on 32 points – three adrift of San Jose – and played their matchday 17 encounter on April 23.

At Oriente Petrolero's Estadio Ramon Aguilera Costas, the hosts went ahead on 49 minutes thanks to Alcides Pena.

But San Jose's response was immediate as Adan Bravo equalised and Mariano Brau's own goal on 82 minutes was the difference.

Goals from Jorge Cuellar, Gustavo Pinedo and Alejandro Bejarano had earlier helped Club Universitario to a 3-0 win at home to Wilstermann.

Real Potosi slipped eight points behind the leaders after a surprise 2-1 loss at Aurora.

Santos Amador and Oscar Diaz struck in the opening seven minutes for Aurora and they held on despite Rosauro Rivero's second-half goal.

Bolivar returned to winning ways in style, thrashing strugglers Blooming 6-0.

Erwin Saavedra and Damian Lizio netted twice each as Bolivar cruised to a resounding victory in front of their home fans.

Sport Boys suffered a 2-0 loss at Guabira in a mid-table clash.