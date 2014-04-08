Bolivia Wrap: San Jose open gap at summit

Julio Baldivieso's San Jose had a 2-1 road win over Real Potosi, with the hosts missing the chance to go third after Club Universitario also lost.San Jose led just after half-time when Carlos Neumann struck, when he got in behind Potosi's defence to tuck away past the goalkeeper.

However, Real Potosi would equalise on 57 minutes through Darwin Pena, who convincingly put away a spot kick.

But Juan Zampiery had the final say for San Jose, as his winner on 65 minutes - a tap-in at the back post - was the difference.

The leaders opened up the handy lead atop the Bolivian top flight, as The Strongest had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Sport Boys.

The Strongest are only one point clear of third side Club Universitario, who could have leapt to second only to lose on the road at Bolivar 4-3.

Oriente Petrolero joined Real Potosi and Bolivar on 21 points, after they accounted for bottom club Nacional Potosi 1-0.

Guabira broke a four-match winless run with a 3-0 home success over an out-of-form Blooming, with the latter losing their fourth straight in the league.

Aurora accounted for Wilstermann 2-0, to leap above their opponents and also Guabira into eighth place.