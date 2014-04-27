Bolivia Wrap: San Jose, Strongest sustain form
San Jose and The Strongest continue to eyeball one another, in the race for the Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano.
Marco Ferrufino's San Jose preserved their league lead on goal difference, with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Bolivar.
Juanmi Callejon had put the visitors to the Estadio Jesus Bermudez ahead on 16 minutes, before San Jose headed to the half-time break level courtesy of Ariel Juarez's effort seven minutes out from the interval.
Bolivar held firm until the final 20 minutes, when Carlos Neumann broke through for a match-winning brace.
The Strongest enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Oriente Petrolero, courtesy of second-half strikes to Luis Melgar and Ernesto Cristaldo.
They have played one game more than their title rivals, with San Jose's plus-13 goal differential decisive.
Club Universitario are one point shy of the leading pair, after a 1-0 home win over Guabira.
Ruben Cuesta scored the game's only goal, inflicting a third straight defeat on Guabira.
Real Potosi chalked up back-to-back victories, with a 1-0 win at home to Sport Boys.
Maximiliano Andrada's 39th-minute goal was the difference, with Real four points adrift of Club Universitario in the battle for a Copa Sudamericana spot.
Wilstermann moved clear of Nacional Potosi at the bottom of the table, with a 3-1 win over the cellar-dwellers.
Aurora made it three wins in their past four to climb to eighth on the table, after a 2-1 road win over second-bottom Blooming.
