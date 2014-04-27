Bolivia Wrap: San Jose, Strongest sustain form

Marco Ferrufino's San Jose preserved their league lead on goal difference, with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Bolivar.

Juanmi Callejon had put the visitors to the Estadio Jesus Bermudez ahead on 16 minutes, before San Jose headed to the half-time break level courtesy of Ariel Juarez's effort seven minutes out from the interval.

Bolivar held firm until the final 20 minutes, when Carlos Neumann broke through for a match-winning brace.

The Strongest enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Oriente Petrolero, courtesy of second-half strikes to Luis Melgar and Ernesto Cristaldo.

They have played one game more than their title rivals, with San Jose's plus-13 goal differential decisive.

Club Universitario are one point shy of the leading pair, after a 1-0 home win over Guabira.

Ruben Cuesta scored the game's only goal, inflicting a third straight defeat on Guabira.

Real Potosi chalked up back-to-back victories, with a 1-0 win at home to Sport Boys.

Maximiliano Andrada's 39th-minute goal was the difference, with Real four points adrift of Club Universitario in the battle for a Copa Sudamericana spot.

Wilstermann moved clear of Nacional Potosi at the bottom of the table, with a 3-1 win over the cellar-dwellers.

Aurora made it three wins in their past four to climb to eighth on the table, after a 2-1 road win over second-bottom Blooming.