Bolivia Wrap: Wilstermann surprise Bolivar

The Strongest defeated Aurora 3-2 to join Bolivar on 15 points at the top of the LFPB table but remain just behind the latter due to goal difference.

Rodrigo Ramallo, Felix Quero and David Mainz scored the goals for Wilstermann as they claimed their first victory in five games, while Bolivar suffered their first loss in six matches.

In Cochabamba on Wednesday, Ramallo put Wilstermann in front in the 12th minute and the hosts doubled their lead just 11 minutes later thanks to Quero's strike.

Just after the hour mark, Mainz struck to make it 3-0 for the hosts and although Rudy Cardozo pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining, Bolivar never looked likely to pull off a comeback.

The victory saw Wilstermann rise to fourth in the LFPB standings on 13 points, just two behind Bolivar and The Strongest.

Nacional Potosi sit third on 14 points after a 2-0 win over Blooming.

In La Paz, reigning Apertura champions The Strongest resisted two attempted comebacks from Aurora to triumph by a goal.

Raul Castro made it 2-0 for The Strongest just two minutes after half-time after Pablo Escobar had given the home side the lead in the first half but Aurora hit back in the 55th minute through Vladimir Castellon.

Nelvin Soliz stretched The Strongest's lead to two goals again just after the hour mark but Oscar Diaz's 71st-minute strike for Aurora ensured a nervous finish for the home team.

In other results, Oriente Petrolero won 3-1 over Club Universitario, Real Potosi triumphed 2-1 away to Guabira and Sport Boys defeated San Jose by the same scoreline.