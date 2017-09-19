Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti's unbeaten run

Inter continued their unbeaten start under Luciano Spalletti in Serie A and edged to the top of the table as Mauro Icardi's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw at Bologna.

It looked as though Simone Verdi's first-half stunner would prove enough for Bologna to claim a first top-flight victory over Inter after six encounters without a win, but the Nerazzurri were handed a lifeline in fortuitous circumstances.

With Bologna on the back foot after Inter's second-half resurgence, Ibrahima Mbaye slipped in the hosts' area and fell into Eder, who flopped to the floor.

The referee showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot and - after double-checking with the video assistant referee - the decision stood, with Icardi keeping his nerve to slam home in the 77th minute

6 - Mauro Icardi has scored 6 goals in the opening 5 MDs of the Serie A in each of the last two seasons. Hammer. September 19, 2017

It set up a grandstand finish, and though Inter could not craft a winner, Roberto Donadoni's side were left to rue some golden opportunities squandered in a first half they dominated.

The point maintains Spalletti's impressive start to his Inter tenure, though does bring to a halt the Nerazzurri's four-game winning streak under the former Roma boss.

Inter should have been ahead inside the first minute when Joao Mario failed to connect with Antonio Candreva's cross after the former Lazio winger stole in behind Bologna's defence.

Bologna responded forcefully - Federico Di Francesco curling a strike just wide before Verdi hit the right-hand upright from an acute angle.

Verdi should have done much better shortly afterwards, prodding will having latched onto a poor pass from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but he atoned for that miss in the 32nd minute.

Moments after testing Handanovic with a dipping free-kick, Bologna's striker breezed his way through Inter's defence before thumping a sublime long-range shot into the left-hand corner.

7 - Simone Verdi attempted 7 shots at half time, a record in the first half of a Serie A game this season. Tornado. September 19, 2017

Inter would have found themselves level prior to the break had Mauro Icardi got on the end of Ivan Perisic's cross, and that chance seemed to boost Spalletti's men after the restart.

However, it was not until the hour that Inter would bring a save out of Antonio Mirante, who reacted sharply to deny Milan Skriniar a second goal in as many matches.

Spalletti's side grew in confidence, though Bologna continued to present a threat on the counter - Godfred Donsah blazing a strike over from distance.

Bologna were made to pay for an overall sluggish second-half approach when Eder made the most of Mbaye's unfortunate tumble.

Icardi made no mistake with an emphatic finish high into the net, sparring Inter's blushes and take them - temporarily at least - top of Serie A.