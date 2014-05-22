Bologna confirm Bianchi has tumour removed

Bianchi underwent surgery after it was found he was suffering from Morton's neuroma, a benign tumour of the intermetatarsal plantar nerve.

Bologna, who were relegated from Serie A this season, confirmed details of the striker's operation in a statement on Thursday.

"Rolando Bianchi has undergone surgery for removal of Morton's neuroma," it read.

"The player will now observe a few days of convalescence, and then gradually start the rehabilitation phase."

The 31-year-old moved to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara at the start of the season, but struggled to recreate the form he had showed for Torino in previous campaigns.