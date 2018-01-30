Bolt looking forward to Borussia Dortmund trial

Usain Bolt is excited about his trial with Borussia Dortmund in March as the sprinting great looks to pursue a football career.

An eight-time Olympic champion, the 31-year-old Bolt retired last year after an incredible career that also included 11 world titles.

Bolt said he was looking forward to his trial with Dortmund before making a decision on whether he had a career in football.

"That is something that I want to do, as you said I have trials with Borussia Dortmund so that's something that is on the table," he said.

"After the trials, then I can determine if it makes sense to do it or it doesn't make sense. That's what the plan is."

Good day to play some football January 29, 2018

Dortmund have battled in the Bundesliga this season, sitting sixth in the table and 19 points behind leader Bayern Munich.