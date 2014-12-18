Bolton striker Clayton ruled out for the season
Bolton Wanderers striker Max Clayton will miss the rest of the Championship season after undergoing cruciate knee ligament surgery.
Former Crewe Alexandra forward Clayton, who had a trial with Sunderland ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, was hurt in Bolton's goalless draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.
And the north-west club confirmed on Thursday that he is facing a lengthy layoff.
A message on Bolton's official Twitter account read: "Max Clayton is set to be out of action for 6 months after surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee."
Clayton, 19, missed a large chunk of the previous campaign after breaking an ankle.
He tweeted: "Devastating news to be out for the rest of the season... but will come back stronger than ever ready for the challenge of next season."
