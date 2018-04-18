Bong stands by complaint despite Rodriguez racial abuse verdict

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has maintained he "did not mishear" Jay Rodriguez despite the West Brom forward being cleared of racial abuse allegations.

In a statement published on Brighton's official website, the Cameroon international reaffirmed he stands by the original complaint made following an exchange during the Premier League fixture between the clubs in January.

Rodriguez was charged by the Football Association (FA) with using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race" towards Bong in West Brom's 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.

However, an independent regulatory commission found the accusation made against the England international could not be proven.

Having previously released a statement on Twitter to reveal how he was "disappointed" with the verdict, Bong has made it clear he would "never seek to bring a false charge" against another player.

"Mr Rodriguez's actions during our game against West Bromwich Albion, followed by statements issued by him and on his behalf by his various PR and legal advisors, have resulted in my character being questioned and subsequently for a number of accusations to be directed at me," the statement read.

"Please let me be clear: I know what I heard and I did not mishear. My conscience in raising the complaint is therefore entirely clear.

"This was my first such experience in more than three years in this country and I would never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional.

"Those who have accused me of doing that do not know me. Equally those who have expressed an opinion were not there on the pitch at the time and only Mr Rodriguez and I know exactly what was said and I stand by my original complaint.

"I now wish to continue with my career, and won't be commenting further on this matter even if Mr Rodriguez chooses to issue any further statements."

Brighton confirmed they "fully support" the statement and will not be making any further comment.