Bonucci: Fiorentina draw a 'step backwards'

Massimiliano Allegri's men went into the contest hoping to open up a six-point lead ahead of Roma at the Serie A summit, with Rudy Garcia's side in action against Sassuolo on Saturday.

But the table-toppers were nowhere near their best, as Juve struggled to create clear-cut chances and were ultimately kept at bay fairly comfortably by Fiorentina.

And although Bonucci believes picking up a point at a team like Fiorentina is by no means alarming, he conceded that Juventus had every reason to be disappointed.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "We definitely made a step backwards with regards to chances, as we created so many in previous matches and we were a little less precise with our final ball.

"I think Fiorentina played their best game of the season. We can't win them all, but we showed that we are a solid team who held firm against a strong Fiorentina side and left with a point.

"It also means that regardless of what Roma do [on Saturday], we stay top of the table.

"Of course, I'd love to win them all, but we have to take our opponents into account. Fiorentina did well and the draw is a fair result."