Bonucci out for up to 60 days

Juventus have announced that Leonardo Bonucci will be out of action for between 45 and 60 days due to a thigh injury.

The Italy international was forced off during the 3-1 Serie A defeat to Genoa on Sunday and was sent for tests after the squad returned to Turin.

The club have now confirmed that an injury to the left femoral bicep is likely to keep Bonucci sidelined until the middle of January at least.

"An injury to the hamstring of his left thigh has been identified, leaving him with a predicted recovery time of around 45/60 days," Juve said in a statement.

The Serie A champions offered no further update to the projected recovery time of Dani Alves, however, after the former Barcelona full-back suffered a leg fracture in the same game.

"His recovery time will be determined on the basis of the clinical and radiographic tests that will be monitored in the coming days," the club said.

The news is a major blow to Massimiliano Allegri, with veteran centre-back Andrea Barzagli already expected to be out until the new year due to a dislocated shoulder.